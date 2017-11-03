Honolulu outlaws texting in crosswalks

By Alec Sang. November 3, 2017 - 12:22 pm

A new law takes effect which bans pedestrians from looking at their mobile electronic device while crossing a crosswalk. The Honolulu “Distracting Walking” law took effect on Oct. 25, 2017, being the first city in the country to pass this law.

According to the bill ordained by the City and County of Honolulu, this includes but is not limited to viewing “a cellular phone, text messaging device, paging device, personal digital assistant, laptop computer, videogame, or digital photographic device.”

The fine for a first violation will be between $15 and $35. The fine will go up to $35 to $75 for a second violation committed within one year of the first. For a third or subsequent violations committed within one year the fine will be $75 to $99.

This law passed in 2017 due to a high rate of pedestrians being hit at crosswalks. According to a press release, The National Council explained, “Pedestrians and drivers using cell phones are both impaired and too mentally distracted to fully focus on their surroundings. For pedestrians, this distraction can cause them to trip, cross roads unsafely or walk into motionless objects such as street signs, doors or walls.”