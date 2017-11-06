New health services clinic opens at ATM

By Steven Gransky. November 6, 2017 - 11:44 am

A temporary student health services office opened for the Fall 2017 semester located on the downtown campus. The office offers checkups and basic healthcare services on a fee-based system starting at $10.

Steven Ito, a family nurse practitioner, is the head of the health center. He expressed his excitement about the new clinic, “We’re getting to know your students, your needs here, the things that you’d like to have in a future clinic for yourself and we’re getting a lot of good feedback from all the students.”

The initial email which students received about the clinic was dated Aug. 28, 2017. It was also mentioned in the Aug. 29 Ohana News email and several other emails, but some students still don’t know about the services. International student Edoardo Santanna, has used the health center twice, but only heard about it by word of mouth from a friend.

In addition to the fee system, the health center and its services have impacted the funds from the student activity fees. These fees are paid each semester by full-time undergraduate and graduate students at a rate of $50 and $25.

The Student Government Association (SGA) allocated $30,000 from the Student Activity Fee Allocation Committee (SAFAC) to finance the student health center.

The office is located at Aloha Tower Marketplace in suite 3100 and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The clinic opened up on Aug. 28 and will remain open until Dec. 11. The clinic can address the following symptoms for a starting fee of $10 with some services costing up to $80.

SERVICES OFFERED

Common health concerns to be addressed with this service include:

Cough/Cold

Sore throat

Bladder infection

Diarrhea

Rash

Nausea/Vomiting

Musculoskeletal pain

Joint sprain/injury

Headache

Eye Infections

Allergies

Earaches

Pregnancy Testing

Asthma

Physicals covered at additional cost

(No immunizations or PPD testing)

CO-PAYMENT

Payment Options: Debit/Credit Cards

Office Visit: $10.00

Lab Work: Varies

Rapid Strep $30.00

Urine Analysis $15.00

Culture Strep $50.00 (includes rapid testing if completed previously)

Culture Urine $50.00 (includes rapid testing if completed previously)

Pregnancy Test $25.00

Sports physicals $80.00

School physical $80.00

Employment physical $80.00

No charge for minor first aid for wounds, cuts and blisters

For more information, contact Dean of Students, Marites McKee, at mmckee@hpu.edu or call 808-687-7014.

This story is still developing, updates will follow.