Hawai’i Surfing Academy

By Elisabeth Gothein. November 8, 2017 - 12:19 pm

Hawai’i Surfing Academy offers affordable surfing lessons in Waikiki and on the North Shore. If you want to learn the basic steps or solve your surfing problems, Hawai’i Surfing Academy can help. In 2017, TripAdvisor awarded them with a certificate of excellence for their excellent service.

A two hour group surfing lesson in Waikiki is $35.00 per person. Groups consist of a minimum of three customers. If you have a group of at least three, you will get a private group lesson. Both locations offer semi-private and private surfing lessons. Return customers will receive a $10 discount after their first lesson.

All equipment provided. Book on www.hawaiisurfingacademy.com, email kaponoehukai@gmail.com or call 808-277-4787.