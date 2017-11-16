La Creperie Honolulu

By Breeann Joaquin, Kristin Niizawa. November 8, 2017 - 12:27 pm

La Creperie Honolulu offers both sweet and savory crepes, sandwiches, acai, coffee and espresso, it’s the perfect place to grab a quick bite. The La Creperie website says, “Regarding crepes and what you can put inside, the sky is the limit! That is why we are having so much fun with our food.”

For your convenience, preorder on Yelp or contact La Creperie Honolulu to cater an event.

La Creperie Honolulu is located at 1160 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI 96813. For more information Call 808-859-3555 or email lacreperiehonolulu@gmail.com. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.