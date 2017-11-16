Health services survey to determine a potential student fee

By Contributing Writers. November 15, 2017 - 9:38 am

A health services survey has been released by Hawaii Pacific University’s (HPU) Student Government Association (SGA). The survey is important because it will determine whether or not a new $200 per semester student health services fee will be applied to all students in the fall 2018 semester. SGA is proposing a full-time health clinic that will be funded by this fee.

Please take time to complete the survey, visit the HPU app or follow this link.