HPU Men’s athletes compete in Mr. HPU beauty pageant

By Alec Sang - Reporter. November 21, 2017 - 1:22 pm

The Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) holds first annual pageant for male athletes. A fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation was hosted by the The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) on Nov. 5, 2017. The event showcased 10 athletes in a competition for Mr. HPU.

More than 100 people attended the pageant at Aloha Tower Marketplace. The event raised a total of $610 by selling $5 entry tickets plus $1 voting tickets. All proceeds were in support of children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Participating athletes included were from the soccer team, basketball team, baseball team and from cross country.

The pageant consisted of three rounds to determine the winning title. The first round contestants were introduced by their sport, hobbies and interest. Second round they were grouped by sport team and displayed their talents while wearing their athletic attire. Finally individuals drew two questions they had to answer.

Some of the talents included magic tricks, skits and a dance number by two of the teams. After the rounds were completed, the audience casted their votes.

Winner Amos Kipchumba was proud of his win and knew what he wanted to do afterwards, as he said, “I am going to call my mother to tell her I am Mr. HPU!”

Kipchumba will speak at athletic department annual end of year banquet and be a judge for Da Freakshow, an annual talent show, in the upcoming spring semester.