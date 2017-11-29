SGA to vote on potential health service fee

By The Editorial Board. November 29, 2017 - 2:14 pm

The Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) Student Government Association (SGA) has proposed a potential student health fee.

The fee would fund the introduction of a full-time health service center run by an outside health organization. The head of that health organization, Steve Ito, who runs the current part-time health service center, suggested a fee based system to SGA.

Ito estimates a $200 per semester fee would be required to adequately fund the health service center. The fee will be in addition to the base tuition cost and will be mandatory for all full-time undergraduate students.

The fee will cover common medical conditions and basic health care services, but does not qualify as health insurance.

SGA polled students, asking various questions related to health care, the results will assist with their decision. SGA will hold a special meeting at the Aloha Tower Marketplace in MPR 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m., to give students a final chance to have their voices heard and vote on the proposal.