HPU Club Carnival brings students together

By Alec Sang - Reporter. February 1, 2018 - 9:01 am

Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) held its semi-annual Club Carnival, which allows clubs to share their missions and recruit new members. The event was held on Jan. 26 at Aloha Tower Marketplace and featured over 30 student organizations and campus programs.

HPU students who join clubs benefit from the $50 student activity fee that all full-time students pay each semester.

The event had pizza, provided by the Campus Activities Board (CAB) and the Student Government Association, as well as performances by the HPU Cheer and Dance Team.

The President of the Robotics Club, Daniel Hermosillo, explained that the event is beneficial because it brings diverse students together. “I like that the Club Carnival was actually set up here and at the Loa campus. That way we get everybody from across different majors,” he said.

Sophomore Nina Malichanh, a CAB event coordinator, expressed the importance of the Club Carnival. As she said, “I think the Club Carnival is a good opportunity for students to find out what clubs are on campus.”