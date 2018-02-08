HPU senior Ashleigh Garcia wins John Heckathorn, Ph.D Internship Award

By Casey Park - Lifestyle Editor. February 8, 2018 - 7:13 am

Hawai?i Pacific University (HPU) encourages communication students to pursue internships by issuing the annual John Heckathorn Ph.D Intenship award of $1,000. This year?s award has been granted to HPU senior Ashleigh Garcia.

Students enrolled in the communication practicum program are eligible for the award. The application requires an essay on the sacrifices made by completing their internship. Financial need is also considered when choosing an awardee.

Garcia?s involvement at HPU involves editing positions on HPU’s Kalamalama newspaper and the Hawai?i Pacific Review, cheerleading, and the College of Liberal Arts Senator in the HPU Student Government Association.

Garcia completed her editorial internship at Nella Media Group, a multi-disciplinary creative firm. Upon her graduation this semester, she hopes to move to a large city and work in publishing, particularly book editing.

Garcia learned through her internship experience that there is more to communication careers than what is learned in class, saying “There’s a textbook side of every career, but then there’s a reality side.”

