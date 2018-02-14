Punahou Carnival kicks off O’ahu’s carnival season

By Casey Park - Lifestyle Editor. February 14, 2018 - 9:00 am

Bright lights and adrenaline-fueled screams filled the air at Punahou Schools’ annual carnival on Friday and Saturday Feb. 2-3. This event was the first of several carnivals coming to O’ahu in the next few months.

Punahou Schools provided its annual senior class Variety Show, a silent auction, art gallery, white elephant sale, and flower and produce booths.

The event also featured rides such as Area 51 and the Century Wheel, games like Star Darts and Roll-a-Ball, various food vendors and much more. These rides, games and food items are provided by E.K. Fernandez Shows, a local entertainment company, and will also be featured at the following events:

Mililani Carnival: Mililani High School, Feb. 16-18

Waialua Carnival: Waialua High & Intermediate School, March 2-4

Hawaii Kai Carnival: Hawai’i Kai Dr. & Keahole St., March 16-18, 23-25

If planning to attend more than one event, attendees may want to hold on to the reloadable Fun Pass used on E.K. Fernandez Shows’ food and activities. A minimum $20 load is required when purchasing a new pass.

For more information on Fun Passes and upcoming events, click here.

There are also other upcoming carnival events not sponsored by E.K. Fernandez Shows, such as the 93rd annual Kamehameha Schools’ Ho’olaule’a on Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Kamehameha Schools’ Konia Field. For more information on this event, click here.