HPU student passes away after allergic reaction

By Nikita Drake - Opinion Editor. February 24, 2018 - 6:44 pm

A Hawai’i Pacific University student passed away on Feb. 8 after having an allergic reaction to peanuts. On Jan. 31, while in a graduate class, Jessica Quintua ingested peanuts in a snack, which resulted in the restriction of her airways and eventually a coma.

MaryAnn Quintua, Jessica’s sister in San Diego, explained that Jessica embraced the Hawai’i lifestyle in her one and a half years there and went on to say, “She embodied the whole aloha spirit.”

MaryAnn also believed that Jessica’s personality grew while on Oahu, she became more optimistic and persistent. “She found herself while she was living there… Nothing stopped her when she was living in Hawai’i.”

Jessica was completing a Masters of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, working closely with Dr. Katherine Aumer, Associate Professor of Psychology.

Jessica worked on various research studies while in Aumer’s lab. Her work will be shown by her peers and Aumer at the Association for Psychology Science conference in May.

Aumer expressed how dedicated Jessica was to her school work, especially the last semester, and how hard she worked to complete her research. “I hope she knows I am proud of her.”

On Feb. 24, there was a memorial service for Jessica Quintua at Haleiwa Beach Park.