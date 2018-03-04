2018 Oscars roundup

By Walker Edwards and Samuel Williamson. March 4, 2018 - 8:07 am

Oscars season is finally here, and because we know of no better time for the unapologetic expression of our opinions, here is a complete list of the best picture nominations along with our most relevant thoughts on each one. Enjoy!

Honorable mentions:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

This heartbreaking black comedy manages to feel like three fantastic films rolled into one. Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson both disappear completely into their characters, and Peter Dinklage appears for a bizarre yet entertaining role as the love interest. The story is one of imperfect redemption and the difficult process of recovery after unspeakable tragedy. Watch for a chance to both laugh and cry at the darker side of small-town America.

The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro returns with another adult fairy tale, similar to his earlier work with films such as “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “Hellboy”. This time, it’s a romance of the strangest sort, between a woman and an otherworldly creature. To say anything more would spoil the wonder and beauty del Toro manages to create over the backdrop of 1950s era America. Only watch if you enjoy films that bend and defy all expectations.

Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan’s latest depicts a critical moment of WWII with impressive scope and a remarkable respect for all those involved. Like all great war movies, it manages to characterize the war itself through the experiences of a select few individuals. Some may be turned off by the untraditional plot structure, but as far as war movies, I don’t think it’s been surpassed this year.

Darkest Hour

The natural companion to Dunkirk, Darkest Hour shows us WWII as seen through the eyes of Winston Churchill. Gary Oldman gives a stunning performance, and in many ways, the movie seems constructed so that his acting takes center stage. The film does an excellent job of conveying that the outcome of WWII was by no means a foregone conclusion, but rather due to the hard work and courage of many brave individuals. It may please history buffs even more than Dunkirk.

Call Me By Your Name

Based on the book, this film follows the romantic bond between Elio, a 17 year-old boy played by Timothée Chalamet, and his father’s doctoral student assistant, Oliver, played by Armie Hammer. Set in 1983, most would have disapproved of their relationship, nevertheless they pursue it in secrecy. The use of classic, 80’s and modern music brings gravity to the film.

Lady Bird

“Lady Bird” captures the life of an eccentric teenage girl who tries to tackle a relationship with her determined mother. The film follows Saoirse Ronan’s character Christine, who prefers the name “Lady Bird,” as she completes her senior year of high school. While following her year, we learn that she longs to leave her hometown of Sacramento, CA and attend college in New York City.

Get Out

This critically acclaimed film is known for being Jordan Peele’s first go at directing. He did a great job using symbolism throughout the film and ultimately capturing common stereotypes. The plot follows Chris Washington, played by Daniel Kaluuya, who is lured to the suburbs of a creepy, cult-like white community. Although “Get Out” probably will not win an Oscar, it deserves an honorable mention.

2108 Best Picture Prediction:

Phantom Thread

Critically acclaimed writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson tells a haunting story of love and obsession, centered around dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock, played by Daniel Day-Lewis. As usual, Day-Lewis delivers an engrossing performance and lifts a great script to its highest potential. This is the sort of movie meant to be watched more than once, as there are so many details and obscure elements of visual storytelling that one is sure to miss the first time.