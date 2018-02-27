The Frugal Student: Breakfast Ramen

By Steven Gransky - News Editor. March 15, 2018 - 7:54 am

This is part one of a series concentrating on cooking tasty recipes based around instant ramen noodles and other low-cost ingredients. This recipe combines ramen noodles with egg, bacon and cheese to create a simple and delicious breakfast. Its ingredients cost a total of $1.11 when purchased from Walmart.

Ingredients:

1 package ramen noodles (discard seasoning pack)

1 tablespoon bacon bits

1/3 cup shredded cheese

1 egg beaten

1 tsp of olive oil (or another suitable cooking oil)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Fill a pot with just enough water to cover the ramen noodles. Heat on high until water is boiling. Add ramen noodles and cook for about 3 minutes. Once the ramen is done cooking, drain off the water and set aside. Reduce heat to medium and allow oil to heat up. Add bacon and cook to preferred crispiness. Add salt and pepper according to taste. Add ramen noodles back to pot and cook for 2-3 minutes. Slowly pour egg into noodles while stirring. Stir cheese into the noodles. Once egg has solidified remove from heat, and enjoy!

Check back at Kalamalama.com for our next recipe.