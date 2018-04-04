HPU Hosts First “It Starts with Us” Fair

By Samantha Kinnard. April 4, 2018 - 9:00 am

In support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month Hawai’i Pacific University’s (HPU) Student Government Association will be hosting their first It Starts with Us fair and a Walk-A-Mile in Her Shoes event.

The event will be hosted on Friday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aloha Tower Marketplace. Sponsors of the event include the Kapiolani Sex Abuse Treatment Center, iHeartRadio, Pepsi, KUBT 93.9 “The Beat” and Wounded Warrior Project.

The Walk-A-Mile in Her Shoes portion event that will start at 11:30 a.m. in front of Aloha Tower. The walk will go down Fort Street mall to Beretania Street and then back to Aloha Tower.

Participants are asked to walk a mile down Fort Street Mall to Beretania Street and back to Aloha Tower in advocacy to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence.

Guest speakers whom will be presenting on the topic are actress, Melanie Kohler; Honolulu Chief of Police, Susan Ballard; Board Member of Ho‘ola Na Pua, Kaleo Schneider; and U.S. Navy Commander of Pacific Fleet, Capt. Roy Nafarrete.

There will be performances by the HPU International Vocal Ensemble, HPU #MeToo monologue, and members of the HPU community on the Pier 9 stage.

The event will be open to the HPU community and the public.