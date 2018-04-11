Five stars for this year’s HPU “Da Freakshow!”

By Alec Sang - Reporter. April 11, 2018

“Da Freakshow” is Hawai’i Pacific University’s (HPU) annual talent show which gives students a chance to showcase their talent on stage. The event is hosted by the Campus Activities Board (CAB) each spring and takes place at the historic Hawai’i Theater.

The show featured HPU’s most impressive singers, dancers and a jaw-dropping mix of unique instrumental acts. With free admission, the guests had the chance to participate in pre-show festivities that offered malasadas and drinks.

Hawai‘i Theater has an expansive stage and excellent acoustics which seemed to help elevate the performances. Radio personality Lina Girl emceed the show and made the audience feel at home with her familiar voice and warm sense of humor.

The program lineup consisted of ten competitive student performances followed by five noncompeting acts to entertain the audience.

At the end of the show, the judges deliberated to pick the top three winners. Amongst the talent was Simple Minds, the girl group who snatched the first-place title with their expressive song and dance number.

Second place went to freshman Noah Hull for his riveting performance of his original piano masterpiece, entitled “Shipwreck.” No key was left untouched as his fingers raced up and down the piano leaving the audience enthused, at the edge of their seats.

Sophomore Casey Park took third place for her cover of Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” Her voice echoed beautifully through the vast theater as she belted the difficult high notes of the song.

The audience also had a chance to vote for their favorite performance that would win Sharky’s Choice Award. The award went to musical duo, Micki & Iked, who captured the audience with a harmonica rendition of “Sweet Child of Mine,” by Guns N’ Roses. Iked played the harmonica with speed and precision. He nailed every part of the song, including the legendary guitar solo!

The event was an inclusive way to boost Shark pride and school spirit. The audience was caught singing along, clapping their hands to the beat and even screaming “chee-hoooo” for their talented classmates.

At the end of the show, the theater began to clear out. Contestants and guests gathered outside to reminisce about the evening’s festivities. “Da Freakshow” has become an annual tradition for HPU and will sure be one to remember!