HPU hosts Blood Bank of Hawaii blood drive

By Steven Gransky - News Editor. April 6, 2018 - 12:22 pm

Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU) hosted a blood drive at Aloha Tower Marketplace (ATM) on March 28. The blood drive was planned by a student team from HPU’s Master of Arts in Communication (MACOM) program, in partnership with Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH).

The event attracted over 40 participants. The donors consisted of both students and faculty. There was a mix of first time donors and those who had donated before. Student of business administration, Jessica Harley, one of those who has given blood before, explained why she was donating again, “It’s such an easy thing to do, to save three lives.”

CEO of BBH Kim-Anh Nguyen said she was excited about the learning opportunities that the event presented for both the students and BBH staff.

“I’m thrilled and really inspired by the fresh take that HPU students had… [they] were able own this drive and implement some really fresh ideas. We will learn from this and I hope, take from it and use it in our other drives.”

Nguyen looks forward to planning future events in partnership with HPU and finished by saying, “I am really inspired by how much students can do and I want to reiterate what a positive and tangible contribution this is for this community.”

One of the student organizers, MACOM student Shelby Leichman, commented near the end of the event, “Overall I think it was successful, we’ve had a lot of walk-in’s and a lot of people who scheduled. I think we’ll hit at least 30 [donors].” The blood drive ended with 31 total donors, exceeding its goal of 25.