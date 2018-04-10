The Frugal Student: Chicken and Vegetable Ramen

By Steven Gransky - News Editor. April 10, 2018 - 3:44 pm



This recipe is part of a series concentrating on cooking tasty meals, which are based around instant ramen noodles and other low-cost ingredients. This recipe combines ramen noodles with chicken and vegetables. It is intended to create a cheap meal that has more nutrition than your standard ramen soup, with the hopes of keeping the mind nourished through those exams. The combined ingredients in this meal cost a total of $1.71 when purchased from Walmart.

Ingredients:

1 package ramen noodles (discard seasoning pack)

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, corn and green beans)

1 5 oz can of white chicken, drained

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Red pepper flakes to taste (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Add 2 cups of water to a pot. Add garlic and italian seasoning. Add black pepper according to taste Heat on high until water comes to a boil. Add frozen vegetables. Cook for 5 minutes. Add red pepper flakes (optional). Add ramen, discard seasoning packet. Cook for 2 minutes. Add drained chicken. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Add salt if desired. Enjoy!

