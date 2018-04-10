Follow Us!

The Frugal Student: Chicken and Vegetable Ramen

    By Steven Gransky - News Editor. April 10, 2018 - 3:44 pm


This recipe is part of a series concentrating on cooking tasty meals, which are based around instant ramen noodles and other low-cost ingredients. This recipe combines ramen noodles with chicken and vegetables. It is intended to create a cheap meal that has more nutrition than your standard ramen soup, with the hopes of keeping the mind nourished through those exams. The combined ingredients in this meal cost a total of $1.71 when purchased from Walmart.

Ingredients:

1 package ramen noodles (discard seasoning pack)

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, corn and green beans)

1 5 oz can of white chicken, drained

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Red pepper flakes to taste (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1.     Add 2 cups of water to a pot.
  2.     Add garlic and italian seasoning.
  3.     Add black pepper according to taste
  4.     Heat on high until water comes to a boil.
  5.     Add frozen vegetables.
  6.     Cook for 5 minutes.
  7.     Add red pepper flakes (optional).
  8.     Add ramen, discard seasoning packet.
  9.     Cook for 2 minutes.
  10.   Add drained chicken.
  11.   Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  12.   Remove from heat.
  13.   Add salt if desired.
  14.   Enjoy!

Steven is a New Jersey-born Senior, majoring in Mass Communication. He is a US Army Veteran of five years and he enjoys outrigger paddling, hiking and gardening. Steven is the news editor for the Kalamalama.
