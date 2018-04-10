The Frugal Student: Chicken and Vegetable Ramen

- News
By Steven Gransky - News Editor. April 10, 2018 - 3:44 pm
This recipe is part of a series concentrating on cooking tasty meals, which are based around instant ramen noodles and other low-cost ingredients. This recipe combines ramen noodles with chicken and vegetables. It is intended to create a cheap meal that has more nutrition than your standard ramen soup, with the hopes of keeping the mind nourished through those exams. The combined ingredients in this meal cost a total of $1.71 when purchased from Walmart.
Ingredients:
1 package ramen noodles (discard seasoning pack)
1 cup frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, corn and green beans)
1 5 oz can of white chicken, drained
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Red pepper flakes to taste (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Check back at Kalamalama.com for our next recipe.