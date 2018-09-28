New and returning clubs show off at HPU’s Club Carnival

By Alec Sang - Reporter. September 14, 2018 - 12:04 pm

Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) held its semi-annual Club Carnival at Aloha Tower Marketplace, featuring booths from over 20 Registered Student Organizations. The event took place on Sept. 7, bringing students together and allowing organizations and clubs to share their missions and recruit new members.

HPU students who are involved with clubs benefit from the $50 student activity fee paid each semester by all full-time students.

The Campus Activities Board and the Student Government Association (SGA) provided pizza at the event, while the HPU Dance and Cheer Team performed for the attendees.

President of Hui Hawaii, Akane Sugaya-Kimura, shared her mission and expressed the importance of cultural clubs at the Club Carnival. She said, “At the Club Carnival last semester, we had International Club, Japanese Club, and other cultural clubs, but not Hawaii. I decided to start Hawaii Hui for people that come from the mainland and foreign areas, so that we could get some cultural events together as well as learn about the cultural events and do agricultural activities.”

SGA Director of Elections, Tony Sanchez, explained that he learned about new clubs at the event. “I was at the Club Carnival at Hawaii Loa, and I discovered HPU has a Surfing Club, and Write Club too. They have great things going on this year,” he said.

Each year, the Office of Student Activities gives all students the opportunity to register their own club or organization.

For more information about HPU clubs and organizations, click here.