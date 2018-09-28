#sheinnovates Hawai’i Meetup to take place at HPU

By Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief. September 14, 2018 - 8:56 pm

Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) teams up with SAP Next-Gen to host #sheinnovates Hawai’i Meetup. The event will take place at Aloha Tower Marketplace MPR 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17.

#sheinnovates is in connection with the UN Women’s innovation strategy to bring industry change around the world through their Global Innovation Coalition for Change (GICC).

The GICC is a way to bring UN Women and key representatives from the private sector, academic institutions and nonprofits in support of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The agenda for the event includes #sheinnovates unplugged conversations, open networking and appetizers.

The panel will prompt a discussion between men and women about gender equality topics. Female leaders and entrepreneurs will lead discussions attempting to inspire women.

Guest speakers include Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa and 10 other influential female leaders. Including HPU alumnae, Sandra Moerch M.B.A. ‘15 and Idilia Seixas Duarte M.B.A. ‘17.

To RSVP for the event and explore the full list of guest speakers, please visit #sheinnovates Hawai’i Meetup.