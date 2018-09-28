Follow Us!

#sheinnovates Hawai’i Meetup to take place at HPU

    By Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief. September 14, 2018 - 8:56 pm

Photo provided by HPU.

Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) teams up with SAP Next-Gen to host #sheinnovates Hawai’i Meetup. The event will take place at Aloha Tower Marketplace MPR 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17.

#sheinnovates is in connection with the UN Women’s innovation strategy to bring industry change around the world through their Global Innovation Coalition for Change (GICC).

The GICC is a way to bring UN Women and key representatives from the private sector, academic institutions and nonprofits in support of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The agenda for the event includes #sheinnovates unplugged conversations, open networking and appetizers.

The panel will prompt a discussion between men and women about gender equality topics. Female leaders and entrepreneurs will lead discussions attempting to inspire women.

Guest speakers include Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa and 10 other influential female leaders. Including HPU alumnae, Sandra Moerch M.B.A. ‘15 and Idilia Seixas Duarte M.B.A. ‘17.

To RSVP for the event and explore the full list of guest speakers, please visit #sheinnovates Hawai’i Meetup.

Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief About Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief
Samuel is a Communication Studies major at HPU graduating in 2019. He is originally from North Carolina, but left home and transferred to an online high school when he was 16 to travel the world. Sam is the editor-in-chief for the Kalamalama.
View all posts by Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief →

