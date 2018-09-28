HPU to relocate its campus to Waterfront Plaza and Pioneer Plaza

By Samuel Williamson and Steven Gransky. September 25, 2018 - 2:00 pm

Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) announced the relocation of its Downtown Honolulu Campus and Hawai’i Loa Campus. The consolidated facilities will be located at Waterfront Plaza, also known as Restaurant Row, and Pioneer Plaza.

HPU’s new facilities will offer over 120,000 square feet of space and add a total of 30 classrooms. The new space will feature a centralized student center with registrar, financial aid, academic advising, career development center and other services.

Starting 2019, the Waterfront Plaza will be the new home of the College of Liberal Arts, College of Health and Society, Undergraduate and Graduate Library and One-Stop Student Services. The College of Natural and Computational Sciences will join them Spring 2020.

Pioneer Plaza, which currently houses the College of Business, will also house the College of Professional Studies and executive offices.

The announcement has already sparked discussion among the student body. Feena Bonoan, a senior majoring in Multimedia Cinematic Production, commented, “It’s probably a little bit safer than fort street.”

Bonoan added, “Maybe this will be a great opportunity for them to have some reasonable parking structures for students that do not live on campus.”

In a university wide email, President Gotanda expressed his excitement:

“We are thrilled to offer you a more dynamic urban campus designed to meet the changing needs of both students and faculty. Our new facilities at Waterfront Plaza and Pioneer Plaza will focus on student-centric enhancements, further delivering our promise of hands-on, innovative programming for market-ready education.”