By Steven Gransky - News Editor. September 28, 2018 - 2:48 pm
The Frugal Student: French Onion Ramen
This recipe is part of a series concentrating on cooking tasty meals, which are based around instant ramen noodles and other low-cost ingredients. This recipe combines ramen noodles with onion soup mix to create a meal that conjures memories of home cooking from childhood. This is the cheapest meal we’ve created on The Frugal Student yet. The combined ingredients in this meal cost a total of $0.57 when purchased from Walmart. The result isn’t the prettiest ramen recipe uploaded by The Frugal Student, but it is one of the tastiest.
Ingredients:
1 package ramen noodles (discard seasoning pack)
1 package onion soup mix
1/4 cup grated parmesan
Black pepper (optional)
Directions:
Check back at Kalamalama.com for our next recipe.