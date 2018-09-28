The Frugal Student: French Onion Ramen

By Steven Gransky - News Editor. September 28, 2018 - 2:48 pm

This recipe is part of a series concentrating on cooking tasty meals, which are based around instant ramen noodles and other low-cost ingredients. This recipe combines ramen noodles with onion soup mix to create a meal that conjures memories of home cooking from childhood. This is the cheapest meal we’ve created on The Frugal Student yet. The combined ingredients in this meal cost a total of $0.57 when purchased from Walmart. The result isn’t the prettiest ramen recipe uploaded by The Frugal Student, but it is one of the tastiest.

Ingredients:

1 package ramen noodles (discard seasoning pack)

1 package onion soup mix

1/4 cup grated parmesan

Black pepper (optional)

Directions:

Add 4 cups of water to a pot. Add onion soup mix Heat on high Crush ramen noodles while still in package Add black pepper to taste(optional) Simmer for 6 minutes Discard seasoning pack and add ramen noodles Simmer for 4 minutes Carefully pour contents into a bowl Add the cheese on top while still hot Enjoy!

