The Frugal Student: French Onion Ramen

    By Steven Gransky - News Editor. September 28, 2018 - 2:48 pm

This recipe is part of a series concentrating on cooking tasty meals, which are based around instant ramen noodles and other low-cost ingredients. This recipe combines ramen noodles with onion soup mix to create a meal that conjures memories of home cooking from childhood. This is the cheapest meal we’ve created on The Frugal Student yet. The combined ingredients in this meal cost a total of $0.57 when purchased from Walmart. The result isn’t the prettiest ramen recipe uploaded by The Frugal Student, but it is one of the tastiest.

Ingredients:

1 package ramen noodles (discard seasoning pack)

1 package onion soup mix

1/4 cup grated parmesan

Black pepper (optional)

Directions:

  1. Add 4 cups of water to a pot.
  2. Add onion soup mix
  3. Heat on high
  4. Crush ramen noodles while still in package
  5. Add black pepper to taste(optional)
  6. Simmer for 6 minutes
  7. Discard seasoning pack and add ramen noodles
  8. Simmer for 4 minutes
  9. Carefully pour contents into a bowl
  10. Add the cheese on top while still hot
  11. Enjoy!

Check back at Kalamalama.com for our next recipe.

