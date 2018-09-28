Halloween Events Near Campus – 2018

By Steven Gransky - News Editor. October 24, 2018 - 4:51 pm

With Halloween just a week away, our readers should know about several upcoming events going on near the downtown campus.

On Friday October 26th, Hawaii Pacific University(HPU), will be hosting its Halloween Funfest at Aloha Tower Marketplace(ATM). There will be costume contests for all ages and decorated booths presented by HPU student organizations and departments. The event will run from 5-8 p.m. and admission is free. This event is open to the public and Validated parking is available at Piers 5 and 6.

Also on Friday, The Honolulu Museum of Art is hosting its monthly Art After Dark event, this time with a Halloween theme: CarnEVIL. The event runs 6-9 p.m. and will feature DJ Tittahbyte and DJ Davey Shinding in separate courtyards. Tickets are $25 and are available on the museum website. The website also has a list of costume restrictions put in place for the protection of the art in the museum.

On Saturday October 27th the 11th annual Hallowbaloo Festival will take place in Chinatown. The street festival portion of the event will run from 5-10 p.m. and will include a $1000 costume contest and

giveaways. The street festival will feature 3 stages with entertainers such as Mike Love and Hapa Boy. Tickets start at $15 and are available from Hallowbaloo’s website. The event is for ages 21 and older only.

ATM will also be taking part in the Hallowbaloo festival this year, with a performance by rap artist Ja Rule. Tickets for that event are available as a package from Hallowbaloo or can be purchased by separately at Tantriq.net.

On Halloween night each year, Waikiki’s Kalakaua Ave. is taken over by thousands of people dressed up in costumes. While there is no official event, if interesting Halloween costumes is what you want to see, walking Kalakaua in Waikiki will ensure that.